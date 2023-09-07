Another Possible Sighting of Escaped Killer Reported After a Week on the Lam
VAMOOSED
The manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante entered its second week on Thursday, with Pennsylvania police saying they remain determined to recapture the convicted murderer, who “crab-walked” up a prison wall to freedom last week. State Police Lt. Colonel George Bivens said at an afternoon press conference that authorities had received a report that Cavalcante had been spotted “running” through an area near Longwood Gardens, a large and heavily wooded area where he was caught on trail surveillance cameras twice Monday night. The Thursday sighting was reported just before noon, according to Bivens. “A search of that area” involving drones, helicopters, and officers on foot and horseback “has been underway for the past few hours and continues at this time,” he said. He added that the search radius had been expanded to between eight and ten square miles. Cavalcante, 34, was convicted of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandão, in front of her children in 2021.