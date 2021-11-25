Another Smash-and-Grab Gang Swarms California Nordstrom

Read it at KABC
A gang of five thieves overwhelmed a security guard at a Nordstrom in Los Angeles, making off with $25,000 worth of designer purses, KABC reports. It’s the latest in a rash of smash-and-grab thefts targeting high-end stores around the country. The suspects in the Wednesday night incident at the West Topanga mall used bear spray on the guard, who was not seriously injured, police said. It comes just four days after dozens of thieves acting in concert blitzed a Nordstrom in Walnut Creek, California.