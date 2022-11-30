ANOTHER Spill Confirmed at Hawaii Fuel Facility as Firefighting Foam Leaks
‘EGREGIOUS’
A massive spill of fire suppressant foam has been reported at a Hawaii fuel facility, sparking outrage from health officials. Officials reported that 1,100 gallons of Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) had leaked at the Red Hill facility, with excavators being sent in to dig up contaminated soil. The Department of Health and Navy both said surface water had not been contaminated. “This is egregious,” Kathleen Ho, Deputy Director of Environmental Health, said in a news release. “AFFF contains PFAS forever chemicals—groundwater contamination could be devastating to our aquifer. While details are limited at this time, the Joint Task Force and Navy need to be transparent about how this happened.” News of the spill comes a year after a fuel leak at Red Hill contaminated thousands of military families’ drinking water.