Another Suspect Identified in Mid-Sermon Robbery of Brooklyn ‘Bling Bishop’
WHAT COMES AROUND...
The third suspect in the armed robbery of a blinged-up Brooklyn pastor has been identified by the New York Police Department, authorities announced Thursday. Lamor Whitehead stopped abruptly in the middle of his live streamed sermon and dropped to the ground when gunmen stormed through his church and stole $1 million worth of his jewelry in July 2022, Patch reported. Shamar Leggette, 41, is believed to have joined already-arrested suspects Juwan Anderson and Say-Quan Pollack, both facing federal robbery charges, in running off with the expensive gems in a white Mercedes Benz get-away car. Police are still searching for Leggette. The incident has apparently left Whitehead, known by locals as the ‘Bling Bishop,’ on high alert. The pastor himself was arrested months after the robbery for grabbing a woman he believed was a threat to his family during a service. He has also been accused of fraudulently stealing $90,000 from a parishioner.