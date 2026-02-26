Another Trump Goon Mansplains Religion to the Pope

Another Trump acolyte has taken it upon himself to lecture the pope on the Catholic faith.

Border Czar Tom Homan tried to school Pope Leo XIV on Catholic teachings about immigration in an interview with the Letters from Leo Substack on Wednesday, offering, “I’d be happy to sit down to explain to him.”

Homan, 64, prefaced his unsolicited theological lesson to the Vicar of Christ, 70, by touting his credentials as a “life-long Catholic.”

He went on to excoriate Leo for criticizing the Trump administration’s mass deportation campaign, asserting the Chicago-born pontiff had failed to grasp Catholic doctrine.

“Catholic faith is always in support of law enforcement, always has been,” Homan said.

“He should be, too,” the border czar declared.

Homan, who allegedly accepted a $50,000 cash bribe from undercover FBI agents posing as businessmen seeking future government contracts in 2024, then told the Holy Father to mind his own business.

“I’ve said it many times before, he ought to be fixing the Catholic Church, ’cause they got their own issues,” Homan said.

He added, “Look, what he doesn’t understand is the flip side to illegal immigration,” before listing bleak numbers on assaults against migrant women, sex trafficking, and fentanyl deaths.

The New York-born Trump official also claimed that “if we jumped the wall at the Vatican, the penalties for doing that are much harder” than the treatment undocumented immigrants receive in the U.S., where President Donald Trump has deployed waves of federal agents to round up and deport as many migrants as possible in a brutal immigration crackdown.

It marks the second time this month that Leo, the first American pope and an outspoken critic of Trump’s policies, has found himself being lectured by one of the president’s acolytes.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a devout Southern Baptist, broke down scripture for the pope after he was asked to respond to the pope, who had called for “deep reflection” about the treatment of migrants in the U.S.

Leo had told reporters in November, “Jesus says very clearly at the end of the world, we’re going to be asked, you know, how did you receive the foreigner? Did you receive him and welcome him or not? And I think that there’s a deep reflection that needs to be made in terms of what’s happening.”

Johnson responded by insisting that the Bible says “assimilation is expected and anticipated and proper,” and later went on X to write more than 1,300 words further defending his argument.