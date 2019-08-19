We are often looking to replace our covers with material that lets us sleep through the night without sweating off half our body weight. Antar Home’s duvet is the autumn-ready, breathable, and ultralight comforter that answers that call. And right now, Antar Home is offering Daily Beast readers 10% off with the code ANTARSDB.

The value is all in the features of the duvet. With a 50/50 ratio of down and feathers, you’re getting the firmness needed to keep the duvet’s shape and the warmness that down offers. The lightweight feather structure leaves the duvet breathable for warmer nights. Plus, the hypoallergenic filling material places it at one of the highest levels of cleanliness. Antar uses fabric designed to heavily constrict feathers from leaking and consequently triggering allergies. The 100% cotton shell keeps it soft to the touch and the baffle box design makes it easy to cover and remain in place for even the most active of sleepers. On top of that, what sets Antar Home apart is an emphasis on transparency in the tests and results they run through IDFL (an independent third party institute for down and feather testing)—official backup for similar tests is rare these days.

If you’ve been looking for a duvet whose price is right, whose shape will maintain, and whose filling will stay where it belongs for years to come, Antar’s duvet is definitely the one to consider. Don't forget to use our exclusive code at checkout. | Get it on Amazon >

