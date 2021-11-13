CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Antarctic Penguin Travels 2,000 Miles to New Zealand by Mistake
NOT IN KANSAS ANYMORE
Read it at BBC
An Antarctic penguin made a startling discovery Thursday: it had accidentally traveled nearly 2,000 miles from home. Locals christened the rare Adélie penguin “Pingu” after it set foot on the shores of Christchurch, New Zealand. It’s only the third time one of these birds, which normally don’t stray far from the Antarctic peninsula, have appeared in the country. Harry Singh, the Christchurch resident who first found the bird, told the BBC, “It did not move for one hour... and [looked] exhausted.” The New Zealand Department of Conservation, which said the bird was “a little worse for wear,” captured the penguin, cared for it overnight, then released it back into the wild.