Alt-Right Troll ‘Baked Alaska’ Sentenced to 30 Days for Arizona Assault
JUST DESSERTS
White nationalist online—and IRL—troll Anthime Joseph Gionet, known to fans of his alt-right livestreams as “Baked Alaska,” has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for pepper-spraying an Arizona bouncer in late 2020. Journalist Nick Martin tweeted the news on Thursday afternoon; Gionet was convicted of three misdemeanors: assault, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass, according to state court records.
Prosecutors asked the judge to sentence Gionet, who is facing federal charges for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, to six months, saying he hadn’t shown any remorse. Gionet’s lawyer asked for no jail time at all and will immediately appeal the sentence. The bouncer Gionet assaulted said he thought Gionet being pepper-sprayed on camera would be an appropriate punishment. Gionet liked the idea. The judge did not.