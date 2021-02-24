CHEAT SHEET
Close Friend of Marjorie Taylor Greene Among Capitol Rioters: CNN
A close friend of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was among the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, CNN reported on Wednesday. Right-wing livestreamer and activist Anthony Aguero has been an associate of Greene’s since at least 2019, according to CNN, traveling to the border together that year and being photographed together as recently as November. When contacted by CNN, Aguero confirmed that he was part of the crowd that stormed the Capitol, and reiterated his support for Greene, whom he called “one of my closest friends.” “I fully support Marjorie Taylor Greene. We need more great people like her. God bless her and her family,” Aguero told CNN. Greene did not respond to the network’s request for comment.