Bourdain’s Tragic Final Texts to Argento Revealed in Book
FINAL MESSAGE
Anthony Bourdain told his former girlfriend Asia Argento “you were reckless with my heart” in text messages sent just hours before his death, a new book claims. An unauthorized biography, Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain by journalist Charles Leerhsen, includes excerpts from Bourdain’s text messages and emails in the lead-up to his suicide in a French hotel room on June 8, 2018. “I am okay,” one message sent by Bourdain to Argento in the hours before his death read, according to People. “I am not spiteful. I am not jealous that you have been with another man. I do not own you. You are free. As I said. As I promised. As I truly meant. But you were careless. You were reckless with my heart. My life.” The message appears to have been sent to Argento, who started dating Bourdain in 2016, after she was pictured dancing with a journalist in Rome.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.