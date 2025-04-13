MAGA Businessman Gifts Trump a Seven Foot Statue of Himself
President Donald Trump was gifted a seven-foot statue of himself over the weekend. In an X post Saturday, Sticker Mule CEO and former New York congressional candidate Anthony Constantino announced that he had given the president the bronze monument while visiting Trump International Golf Club. “The President was in a happy, joking mood, which was great to see,” Constantino said, adding that he unveiled the president’s gift to him Saturday morning. As detailed in Constantino’s announcement, the statue will seemingly be a “permanent fixture” of Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, and will be situated between the property’s “clubhouse and the first hole of the 27-hole golf course” for all members to be able to see. The seven-foot bronze statue was made in Colorado by George Lundeen, according to Constantino, who noted that it also sits atop a stone pedestal engraved with his name. The statue is named “The Defiance Monument” and captures the president posing while holding his fist.