Accused Granny Killer Asks His Maid to Clean Up Florida Crime Scene
UMM...
Anthony Michael Corrado called his maid Wednesday afternoon, telling her to come over right away to clean up a “real mess.” He was right. According to a police report from the Collier County Sherriff’s Office, the housekeeper arrived to find Corrado “covered in blood” and his grandmother laying under a big blue tarp with a plastic bag over her head. Corrado allegedly told the maid not to touch the bag, or “she would get blood everywhere.” The “frightened” housekeeper then ran back to her car, telling Corrado she was going to get cleaning supplies to scrub the crime scene, but instead waved down a nearby deputy in his patrol vehicle. Cops say they arrived to find Corrado still soaked in blood standing in the driveway next to his open car trunk. His 82-year-old grandmother was found dead due to blunt-force head trauma, while his 74-year-old grandfather, who Corrado also allegedly attacked, was “still alive and wrapped in a blanket,” according to the police report. Corrado is adding two charges to his already lengthy rap sheet: second-degree murder and aggravated battery on a person over 65 years of age.