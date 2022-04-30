NY Man Said He Killed His Sister Over ‘Her Witchcraft’

Read it at WWNY
A New York man charged with stabbing his 67-year-old sister to death with a bayonet and an awl told police he did it because he was “done with her witchcraft,” according to court documents. WWNY reports that Anthony Dibella, 51, of Lyme, called cops to say Wanda Paoli was being killed and told officers, “I had to do what I did to her because she was getting in the way of me communicating to God.” The siblings’ 89-year-old mother was inside the home at the time of the grisly slaying.