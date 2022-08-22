Fauci Is Stepping Down for ‘Next Chapter’ of His Career

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s public health chief who steered Americans through the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic under ex-President Donald Trump, will step down in December, he announced Monday.

Fauci, 81, has run the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984. He entered government service in 1968, joining the NIH, NIAID’s parent agency, at the age of 27. When President Joe Biden took office last year, Fauci signed on as his chief medical adviser.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to have led the NIAID, an extraordinary institution, for so many years and through so many scientific and public health challenges,” Fauci said in an official statement. “I am very proud of our many accomplishments. I have worked with—and learned from—countless talented and dedicated people in my own laboratory, at NIAID, at NIH and beyond. To them I express my abiding respect and gratitude.”

While Fauci acknowledged that he is “moving on from my current positions,” he emphasized he is “not retiring.”

“After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field,” Fauci said. “I want to use what I have learned as NIAID Director to continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they help prepare the world to face future infectious disease threats.”

This breaking news story will be updated...