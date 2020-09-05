Anthony Fauci Stumped Why Donald Trump Said the U.S. Is ‘Rounding the Corner’ of Coronavirus Pandemic
HUH?
Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared puzzled in a Friday interview as to why Donald Trump said the U.S. is “rounding the corner” on the coronavirus pandemic. The president made the remark a day earlier at a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, where he also derided former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing a mask as recommended by Fauci and other public health officials. Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the pandemic is still at large: “I'm not sure what he means. There are certain states that actually are doing well in the sense of the case numbers are coming down.” The Commander in Chief and the doctor have clashed before over COVID-19, which has killed more than 180,000 Americans and infected over six million. Fauci advised Americans to wear masks and avoid large gatherings over Labor Day weekend.