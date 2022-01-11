Fauci Heard Muttering ‘What a Moron, Jesus Christ’ After Fiery Exchange With Kansas Senator
A fed-up Dr. Anthony Fauci was heard on a hot mic calling Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a “moron” after Marshall repeatedly demanded more financial disclosure from Fauci during a Senate hearing on Tuesday. Marshall held up a giant fake paycheck to illustrate the fact that his staff couldn’t find Fauci’s public financial disclosure. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Biden’s top health advisor, snapped back that his finances were readily available, and had been “for the last 37 years or so.” He added that Marshall, who blamed “the big tech giants” for concealing Fauci’s finances, just had to file a public information act request to view his disclosures. “You are so misinformed that it’s extraordinary,” he seethed. As Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) shut Marshall down and regained control of the proceedings, Fauci could be heard muttering to himself, “What a moron. Jesus Christ.”