Anthony Fauci Says He’ll Retire by the End of Biden’s First Term and Issues COVID Warning
JOB DONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he’ll retire by the end of Joe Biden’s first term in the White House. In an interview with Politico, the president’s chief medical adviser also said that he expects Americans to be living with the menace of COVID for many years to come. “We’re in a pattern now,” Fauci, 81, said. “If somebody says, ‘You’ll leave when we don’t have COVID anymore,’ then I will be 105. I think we’re going to be living with this.” The veteran infectious-diseases expert also addressed the possibility of attacks on the public-health measures for which he has advocated throughout the pandemic if Republicans take control of the House or Senate. “They’re going to try and come after me, anyway. I mean, probably less so if I’m not in the job,” he said. “I don’t make that a consideration in my career decision.”