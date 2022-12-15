CHEAT SHEET
Fauci Says Trump’s Comms Team Did Oppo Research on Him
Dr. Anthony Fauci’s public opposition to then President Donald Trump during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic created “waves of hostility” from Trump’s aides and associates, and even led to his administration’s communication staff doing “opposition research” on him, Fauci said as a guest on CNN’s Thursday episode of “The Axe Files” podcast. Fauci, the outgoing director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told host David Axelrod that his decision to disagree with Trump publicly “cost” him but “it was the right decision. I’d do it again.” “Could you imagine when you were in the White House, David, doing operation opposition research on one of your staff?” Fauci said.