Fauci: Tucker Carlson’s Vaccine BS Would Have Stopped the Eradication of Polio
‘PUSHBACK ON CERTAIN MEDIA’
Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on CNN Sunday to decry media amplification of misinformation about the coronavirus vaccines, specifically answering a question about Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, the network’s most-watched pundit. Anchor Jim Acosta asked, “The most-watched television show on Fox News right now is outright hostile to the vaccine. In this environment, do you think we could have eradicated polio or defeated the measles if you had Fox News night after night warning people about these vaccine issues that are, you know, bunk?” Fauci replied, “If you look at the extraordinary historic success in eradicating smallpox and eliminating polio from most of the world… If we had had the pushback that we do on certain media, I don’t think it would have been possible at all not only to eradicate polio, we probably would still have smallpox, and we probably would still have polio in this country if we had the kind of false information that’s being spread now.”