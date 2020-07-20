Fauci to Throw First Pitch at Washington Nationals Season Opener

Read it at ESPN
Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw the first pitch at the Washington Nationals season opener against the New York Yankees Thursday. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has often been seen sporting a Nationals face mask since health officials began advising that face coverings be worn to combat the spread of the coronavirus. “Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series championship title,” the Nationals said in a statement.