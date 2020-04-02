CHEAT SHEET
    Anthony Fauci’s Security Beefed Up After Threats: Report

    Blake Montgomery

    GREG WOOD/GETTY

    Threats against Dr. Anthony Fauci are on the rise, prompting the federal government to assign extra security personnel to him, The Washington Post reports. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has become the face of the country’s response to the new coronavirus outbreak, often appearing alongside the president in widely viewed briefings about the disease. He’s become well-known for offering factual information where the president gives false and misguided assessments, and the threats come alongside admiring messages, the Post reports. Right-wing commentators have fixated on Fauci for deviating from the president’s party line.

