Man Shot Dead at Kenosha Protests Was Trying to Stop Gunman, Says Girlfriend
‘A HEROIC THING’
A man who was shot dead while protesting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, this week was trying to protect others when he was killed—even though he was armed only with a skateboard, his girlfriend has said. Anthony Huber, 26, attended the protests Tuesday night with his partner Hannah Gittings. Just before midnight, he was fatally shot. Police have named 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse as the suspect. Gittings said Huber ran toward an armed man to prevent her and others from being hurt. “He pushed me out of the way, like he was telling me to run off, and I tried to grab him,” she told CNN. “I should have been there, but there was going to be no changing his mind.” She added: “He did a... heroic thing... He did not deserve to die... This kid just snatched any chance for him to have been able to live the life that he deserved to live.” According to a criminal complaint, Huber tried to grab the suspect’s gun while holding his skateboard. The suspect allegedly fired one round at Huber, and he later died from his wounds.