U.S. Men’s National Team Names New Head Coach for January Camp
TEMPORARY
Anthony Hudson will now be leading the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team—at least for January. Hudson was named caretaker manager and will be joined by coaches B.J. Callaghan and Mikey Varas in overseeing the team’s training camp while U.S. Soccer conducts a “customary review” of the program. The news comes as former coach Gregg Berhalter, whose contract with the team expired on Dec. 31, 2022, claimed he was being blackmailed after the World Cup with a 30-year-old domestic violence allegation involving him and his now-wife. After that claim, the parents of a benched player on the team revealed that they had alerted U.S. Soccer to the assault incident. Hudson’s appointment is not expected to impact Berhalter’s future on the team, according to The Athletic. “In the past, the customary review of the past four years of the entire program following a World Cup would begin in the summer, well ahead of any year-end contract expiration,” Wednesday’s announcement read. “The unique November-December timing of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar significantly reduced the amount of time that the Federation would have to conduct a proper assessment prior to the end of the head coach’s contract.”