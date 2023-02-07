Cops Release Video Showing Double Amputee’s Fatal Shooting
‘JUST WANT THE TRUTH’
Police in California on Monday released surveillance camera footage showing the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of a knife-wielding double amputee. Anthony Lowe, 36, can be seen trying to get away from Huntington Park Police Department officers and raising the blade above his head. Another video released Monday appears to show Lowe lunge out of his wheelchair and stab a passerby in the chest. “I got stabbed in the heart right now,” a man, who identified himself as Ramiro, can be heard saying in a 911 call. When the 911 dispatcher asks Ramiro to describe his attacker, he answers: “He has no feet.” Ramiro survived his injuries. “I just want the truth,” Lowe’s mother, Dorothy Lowe, previously said. “Nothing but the truth and justice for my son. My son was murdered.”