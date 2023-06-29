Anthony Mackie Defends Fellow Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Ahead of Abuse Trial
Anthony Mackie is defending fellow Marvel star Jonathan Majors ahead of his domestic abuse trial, saying that “nothing has been proven.” In a new Inverse profile, the star of the forthcoming Captain America 4 cited the Fifth Amendment when asked about Majors’ recent arrest for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend. “Our country is built on ‘everyone is innocent until proven guilty,” Mackie said. “That’s one of the staples of this country. Nothing has been proven about this dude—nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s all I can say. It’s crazy where we are as a society.” Mackie is one of the first Marvel actors and celebrities in general to weigh in on the Ant Man 3 star’s legal troubles. Majors is due back in court on Aug. 3.