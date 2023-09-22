U.S. Olympic Swim Team Gets Its First Black Head Coach
MAKING HISTORY
Anthony Nesty has made U.S. Olympic swimming history, becoming the first Black head coach of the men’s Olympic team as it competes in the 2024 games in Paris. The announcement was made Thursday night along with Todd DeSorbo’s appointment as head coach of the women’s team. Nesty and DeSorbo also served in the two positions at the July’s world championships in Budapest, where the U.S. won the most medals (45) for the 15th consecutive time. The pair was also assistant coaches at the Tokyo Olympics, where Nesty, according to USA Swimming, became only the second Black coach for the U.S. Olympic swim team after Chris Martin, who was an assistant at the 1992 games in Barcelona. Nesty was also a decorated swimmer for Suriname, becoming the first Black swimmer to win Olympic gold in 1988. The U.S. swim team will be chosen in June 2024, with the top two placing athletes in each event likely making the cut.