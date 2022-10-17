Kevin Spacey Lands Major Blow Against Sex Assault Accuser

A federal judge dismissed part of a $40 million lawsuit against Kevin Spacey on Monday, moments after actor Anthony Rapp finished his case arguing the A-lister sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager.

The dismissal of Rapp’s claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress marks a major blow to the highly publicized civil case against Spacey. It also signals another legal win for the former House of Cards actor, who has been accused of sexual assault or misconduct by at least a dozen people.

Manhattan federal Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that Rapp only has one outstanding battery claim against Spacey in his $40 million suit after Spacey’s lawyers asked for a total dismissal. Spacey’s lawyers argued that Rapp’s team was improperly using the New York Child Victim’s Act in trying to hold the actor liable for Rapp’s claims—insisting that there was no evidence the alleged encounter was “for the purpose of sexual gratification.”

Kaplan concluded that the intentional infliction of emotional distress claim essentially repeated Rapp's allegations of battery against the 63-year-old actor. But he said he would not dismiss the battery charge.

“I’m not saying one way or the other. I’m just saying I’m not going to grant that now,” Kaplan said.

Spacey’s team began their defense case on Monday, starting off with a video deposition from another actor, John Barrowman. Spacey himself was set to take the stand on Monday afternoon.

In the civil lawsuit filed in 2020, Rapp said Spacey sexually assaulted him after a Manhattan party in 1986, when he was 14 years old. On the stand, Rapp said that Spacey invited him to a party at his Upper East Side apartment after the two previously had a night out with Barrowman. At the party, Rapp said, he felt uncomfortable around so many adults and went into Spacey’s bedroom to watch television.

Suddenly, Rapp said, an apparently drunken Spacey was “standing in the doorway,” and then lifted him up “like a groom carrying a bride over the threshold.” Rapp said Spacey then climbed on top of him and pressed his pelvis on the teenager’s hip.

“It felt very wrong,” Rapp said on the stand. “I didn’t want him to do it, and I had no reason that made any sense of why he would do it. I felt like a deer in headlights.”

Rapp first detailed his allegations in a bombshell 2017 Buzzfeed article, after which several other people accused Spacey of misconduct. Despite the avalanche of claims dating back decades, he has dodged criminal charges in the United States as two potential prosecutions crumbled and one accuser died.

Previously in Rapp’s civil case, Kaplan booted a second plaintiff after he declined to reveal his identity. Spacey only faces one criminal case, in the United Kingdom.