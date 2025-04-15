Anthony Scaramucci Rips Trump’s Tariffs as ‘Stupidest’ Economic Policies in U.S. History
Anthony Scaramucci, who infamously served as President Donald Trump’s White House communications director for just 10 days in 2017, is once again sounding the alarm on his former boss—this time over Trump’s trade policy. In a new interview with the Financial Times, Scaramucci slammed the president’s tariffs, calling them “the stupidest economic policy that the United States has ever come up with.” Scaramucci accused the president of wanting to “end the global trading system and weaken the US.” Since his stint in the White House, Scaramucci, the founder of the investment firm SkyBridge Capital, has become an outspoken critic of Trump, endorsing Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. Speaking with the Financial Times, he said that Trump’s penchant for retribution has scared top banking and finance executives into silence, even as the administration’s whiplash rollout (and rollback) of its tariffs continues to rattle global markets. “They’re afraid of him... They don’t want to end up with any legal action against their bank or their family. And they’ve been told by their boards: keep your mouth shut,” Scaramucci said.