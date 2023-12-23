Donald Trump’s former communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, says the former president knows Hitler’s Mein Kampf and that he is fully aware of what he is saying.

“He puts things out there, sort of with a forked tongue. He’ll say one thing and say, ‘Oh geez, I didn’t realize that that was from that.’ But he does know that it’s from that,” Scaramucci said on CNN. “He knows exactly what he’s doing, it is very premeditated, and he always gives that forked tongue spiel to somebody else later on after he has dropped the bomb.”

Scaramucci added that Trump’s attacks on immigrants are a “dog whistle” to racists.

Recently, Trump has been campaigning against immigrants more than before saying that they are “poisoning” the nation’s blood, a phrase that mirrors Hitler’s antisemitic comments. Trump has argued that he is not quoting Hitler, although his former wife, Ivana Trump said in a resurfaced interview that Trump kept a copy of Hitler’s speeches by his bed.

Scaramucci does not think that Trump has read Mein Kampf saying that he doesn’t “think this guy has ever read a book.” However, he said, “somebody wrote that for him and knew that Hitler said it, put it in the speech.”