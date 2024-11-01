‘Immense Human Cruelty’: Anthony Scaramucci Torches Trump and Endorses Harris
Anthony Scaramucci slammed Donald Trump Thursday while explaining why he’s supporting Kamala Harris in the election. Scaramucci, who had an ill-fated stint as Trump’s White House communications director in 2017, said his old boss “demonstrated incompetence” during the COVID pandemic, succumbed to “his nativist instincts,” and then “fomented an insurrection” when he lost the 2020 election. “I am supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 because I believe she is the candidate who can break us out of the cycle of ideological governance,” he wrote in Fortune. “Her commonsense policies align most with economic growth and social inclusion.” Scaramucci also said voters “willing to overlook the blatant racism” on display at Trump’s recent Madison Square Garden rally and the “dire warnings from more than 40 former Trump officials” about the dangers of a second Trump administration should also consider that his proposed mass deportations and tariffs would hurt the economy. “The result of Trump’s policies would be an economic depression twice as steep as the 2008 financial crisis, not to mention immense human cruelty,” Scaramucci wrote.
