Darth Vader Collectibles ‘Ritualistically’ Placed on Georgia Murder Victim
‘LIKE TOTEMS’
A murder trial for a son accused of killing his mom and stepfather took a dark twist this week when prosecutors revealed that Darth Vader memorabilia was left on the dead stepfather’s body. Anthony Douglas Shoffner Jr. is on trial for killing Rebecca Lynn Griffin, 46, and Kenneth Griffin, 42, in their Georgia home in March 2020. Prosecutors told the jury that Kenneth’s body was found covered in a blanket, on which sat a Darth Vader statue and coffee mug, as well as a singular cowboy boot. Kenneth’s obituary called him a loyal Star Wars fan but it’s unclear why the collectibles were arranged in such a way. Prosecutors allege Shoffner “ritualistically...placed household items on top of [his victims’] bodies like totems.” A jury has not yet heard what Shoffner’s alleged motive was for the killings but he previously mentioned feeling “ridiculed” by his stepdad, AL.com reports.