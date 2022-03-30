Dad’s Confession for Killing Wife and 3 Kids Is Tossed Because He Was High on Benadryl
NEW TWIST
Anthony Todt’s confession for the 2020 murders of his wife, three children and pet dog at their Florida home has been partially thrown out by a judge, as Todt was not read his Miranda rights and was high from a Benadryl overdose at the time of his confession. Todt, 45, was arrested at a hospital in Jan. 2020. He was reportedly suicidal during initial interviews and confessed to the murders, before later accusing his wife of killing the kids with Benadryl-tainted dessert before drinking a bottle of family-sized Benadryl and fatally stabbing herself in the stomach. Todt is now pleading not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of animal cruelty. His wife Megan, 42, and children Alex, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, were all found rotting in blankets two weeks after they were suffocated, stabbed, and drugged with Benadryl.