1

Anthony Weiner Made to Sit at the ‘Kid’s Table’ at NYC Gala

SMALL WEINER TABLE
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Updated 04.08.25 10:11AM EDT 
Published 04.08.25 10:10AM EDT 
Former U.S. Congressman Anthony Weiner exits the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Manhattan.
Former U.S. Congressman Anthony Weiner exits the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Manhattan. Jefferson Siegel/REUTERS

Disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner was spotted stuck on “the kid’s table” at the 101st Inner Circle Dinner at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York on Saturday, Page Six reported. Weiner, who is attempting to return to politics via the New York City Council, was spotted at the cozy table of three, dubbed “the small Weiner table”, after getting booted off a nearby table. But the former New York congressman didn’t stick around for long, skipping out of the event during the first intermission. Attendees told Page Six that Weiner was moved following a mix-up over the seating plan after a table where 12 partygoers were slated to sit was only laid for eight. Weiner told Page Six over email that he had “no idea what happened with the table” and defended his decision to leave the event early saying: “I never stay for the whole show.” The 60-year-old was joined on the small table by a side exit by Deputy Mayor of New York City for Public Safety Kaz Daughtry and pro-Trump New York Attorney Arthur Adiala.

2
Amy Coney Barrett Joins Liberals to Defy Trump—Again
IN THE BLUE
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Janna Brancolini
Updated 04.08.25 10:08AM EDT 
Published 04.08.25 12:17AM EDT 
Seventh U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, meets with Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) as she prepares for her confirmation hearing, on Capitol Hill on October 1, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Erin Scott/Pool/Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has broken with her fellow conservatives on another high-profile challenge to the Trump administration.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Monday that President Donald Trump could resume deportations of Venezuelans accused of being members of the Tren de Aragua gang, but with an important caveat: The alleged gang members must be given a chance to seek judicial review before they are deported.

Trump Defends 'Very Smart' Amy Coney Barrett From MAGA
Julia Ornedo
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he poses with U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett on a White House balcony after she was sworn in to serve as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Coney Barrett, however, sided with the court’s three liberal justices to co-sign key parts of Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s blistering dissent.

The four female justices argued that continuing the deportations while courts weigh the relevant legal questions could “have life or death consequences” for the detainees sent to El Salvador’s notorious CECOT mega-prison.

“The the Court’s decision to intervene in this litigation is as inexplicable as it is dangerous,” Sotomayor wrote in the dissent, which was also co-signed by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson. “The Government’s conduct in this litigation poses an extraordinary threat to the rule of law.”

It’s not the first time Coney Barrett has risked the ire of the MAGAverse.

In March, she and Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s three liberal justices in holding that Elon Musk’s nebulous cost-cutting initiative DOGE could not unilaterally freeze $2 billion in congressionally approved aid for work that had already been completed.

The decision left in place a lower court ruling unfreezing the aid, sending MAGA into meltdown mode. Right-wing influencers Mike Cernovich and Jack Posobiec branded her a DEI hire, while others called her a disgrace.

“She is evil, chosen solely because she checked identity politics boxes,” Cernovich wrote. “Another DEI hire. It always ends badly.”

Notably, Roberts was not accused of being a turncoat—just Coney Barrett.

Paul A. Szypula labeled her “disgraceful” and added that she is “a bad SCOTUS nominee.”

Trump Defends 'Very Smart' Amy Coney Barrett From MAGA
Julia Ornedo
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he poses with U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett on a White House balcony after she was sworn in to serve as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

“Looking that way,” conservative activist Charlie Kirk agreed.

And ye, when Coney Barrett voted in 2022 to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court case that established a constitutional right to an abortion, Kirk hailed the court’s decision as a “monumental miracle” from God.

After last month’s massive backlash to the one, relatively narrow decision MAGA disagreed with, Trump defended Coney Barrett from his base.

“She’s very smart, and I don’t know about people attacking her,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One. “I think she’s a very good woman. She’s very smart.”

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

3
Trump Admin Reverses Harriet Tubman Website Change After Furious Backlash
DISTORTING HISTORY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 04.08.25 9:55AM EDT 
Harriet Tubman
HB Lindsey/Underwood Archives/Getty Images

The National Park Service (NPS) has restored an image and quote of Harriet Tubman to its Underground Railroad webpage after facing harsh criticism for reducing her prominence during a government purge of “DEI” narratives. Until mid-February, the NPS page featured a large photo of Tubman—the Underground Railroad’s most famous conductor—alongside a quote in which she described her experiences co-ordinating the secret network for slaves seeking freedom. However, following an executive order from President Donald Trump to scrub the Smithsonian archive of “divisive narratives” her image was removed from the webpage and replaced with small stamps of five abolitionists which highlighted “Black/White co-operation” within the anti-slavery movement. Tubman’s quote was also removed, and the heavily revised text also downplayed slavery, delaying its mention until the third paragraph and omitting any mention of the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850. The Washington Post first reported the alterations on Sunday, sparking backlash from historians who called the edits “offensive and absurd,” CNN reports. An NPS spokesperson initially defended the changes but later confirmed the page was “immediately restored” after leadership intervened. Tubman, born into slavery, escaped and later helped free dozens through the Underground Railroad. The NPS has been required by federal law to produce educational materials about the Railroad since 1998, and historians argue that the extensive changes made to the materials risks distorting a pivotal moment in history.

Read it at The Washington Post

4
Stephen A. Smith Teases 2028 Presidential Run: ‘Sick of This Mess’
SECOND TAKE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 04.08.25 6:17AM EDT 
Published 04.08.25 6:09AM EDT 
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 07: ESPN featured commentator and executive producer Stephen A. Smith on set ahead of Super Bowl LIX on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face each other on Sunday. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)
Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith has once again hinted at a presidential run, this time earmarking 2028. The ESPN First Take host has flirted with politics in the past, notably saying that he could beat many established Democrats, but has always shut the door on actually making any political moves. But speaking at a National Association of Broadcasters event in Las Vegas, the 57-year-old said he’s had “no choice but to get more serious about it” in recent weeks. “I’ve been approached by people on Capitol Hill. I’ve been approached by people who are elected officials in office...people have legitimately, seriously, asked me about it,” he said, reaffirming that he actually has “no desire” to be a politician. “But I’ve decided that I’m no longer going to close that door. I’m going to keep my options open. I’m going to entertain the possibility,” he added. Offering a timeline of sorts, he added: “If it comes in late 2026, 2027, where I look at this country and think it’s an absolute mess and there’s legitimate reason to believe… that I indeed have a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States. I am not going to rule it out.”

Read it at Barrett Media

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

5
Unapologetic Jessica Simpson Vows to Keep Drinking Snake Sperm
SSSICK
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 04.07.25 11:18PM EDT 
Jessica Simpson attends the Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party presented by Live Nation at Hollywood Palladium on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Jessica Simpson attends the Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party presented by Live Nation at Hollywood Palladium on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie's Fund

Jessica Simpson is not sorry for admitting she drank snake sperm. The singer first revealed how she kept her vocals so strong in an Instagram video posted on Friday, March 28, attributing her longevity to an apparent Chinese herbal beverage recommended by her vocal coach that she claimed includes snake semen. She did not name the drink. “If you want a good vocal, you got to drink snake sperm,” she said at the time. Then, as she was walking through LAX Sunday, the 44-year-old was confronted by TMZ, and vowed to continue drinking it. “It just really clears my throat, I’m just a great singer when I have some,” she said, adding it really tastes like honey, “but like a really dark” honey. Simpson released her first music since 2010 this month with Nashville Canyon, Part 1 and performed on stage for the first time in 15 years.

6
Trump Sets Date for Physical Exam: ‘Never Felt Better’
THE DOCTOR IS IN
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 04.07.25 11:33PM EDT 
FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 20: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump works behind the counter making french fries during a campaign event at McDonald's restaurant on October 20, 2024 in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania. Trump is campaigning the entire day in the state of Pennsylvania. Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris continue to campaign in battleground swing states ahead of the November 5th election. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)
FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 20: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump works behind the counter making french fries during a campaign event at McDonald's restaurant on October 20, 2024 in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania. Trump is campaigning the entire day in the state of Pennsylvania. Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris continue to campaign in battleground swing states ahead of the November 5th election. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is due for a check-up. Trump announced in a Truth Social post on Monday that his “long-scheduled” annual physical examination has been booked for Friday at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center. “I have never felt better,” he said, “But nevertheless, these things must be done!” Trump, 78, became the oldest American to take the presidential oath of office during his inauguration in January. Trump’s medical records became the subject of controversy during last year’s campaign, when he said he would “gladly” release them—but then never did. The president told CBS News in August that he would release his medical records, but the November election came and went with only his opponent, Kamala Harris, making her medical report public. “Please do see the irony,” Harris told voters in October. “On the one hand, Donald Trump won’t let anyone see his medical records. I gave up mine! And on the other hand, they want to get their hands on your medical records.”

Read it at Truth Social

7
RFK Jr. Reveals Plan to Wreck ‘Vital’ Public Health Scheme
BIG DAY FOR DENTISTS
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.08.25 6:57AM EDT 
Published 04.07.25 7:26PM EDT 
Washington, DC - February 13 : President Donald J Trump watches as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Health and Human Services Secretary, speaks after being sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch in the Oval Office at the White House on Thursday, Feb 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Washington, DC - February 13 : President Donald J Trump watches as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Health and Human Services Secretary, speaks after being sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch in the Oval Office at the White House on Thursday, Feb 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

It’s happening: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to direct the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to stop recommending fluoride in drinking water. The health secretary has been staunchly against fluoride since his own presidential campaign, claiming that it is “an industrial waste” linked to bone cancer and IQ loss, amongst other ailments. While Kennedy can’t directly order the end of fluoride himself, he can direct the CDC to stop recommending it. Just last week, Utah banned fluoride, a mineral that helps reduce cavities, from public water; a move many other states may echo after RFK Jr.’s decision. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also announced a review of “new scientific information” over the safety of fluoride in water. RFK Jr. told the Associated Press his plans to stop recommending fluoride after a speech in Salt Lake City, Utah. He has praised the state as being a leader of his MAHA mantra. “I’m very, very proud of this state for being the first state to ban it, and I hope many more will,” he said, according to the outlet.

8
Prince Harry Lands in the U.K. but Avoids His Dad
FAMILY VALUES
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 04.07.25 5:57PM EDT 
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho arrive at a welcome event at Sentebale’s Mamohato Children’s Centre featuring the non-profit’s Let Youth Lead advocates from Botswana, and a celebration of Basatho culture, on Oct. 1, 2024 in Maseru, Lesotho.
Brian Otieno/Getty Images for Sentebale

Prince Harry is in the U.K., preparing for yet another round of battle in his expensive court case against the British government—which he says should offer him automatic armed protection when he visits the U.K. due to “inherited risk”. According to a report in U.K. tabloid the Sun, Harry landed in the U.K. Sunday. The following day, Monday, saw the king fly to Italy with Queen Camilla, for four days of official engagements which will coincide with their 20th wedding anniversary. It is thought that Harry did not meet with Charles and both Buckingham Palace and Harry’s team did not comment to the Daily Beast. Harry’s arrival in the U.K. has fueled expectations that he intends to make an appearance at the Court of Appeal for the two-day hearing this week, in which he is seeking to have previous determinations that he is not eligible for automatic protection overturned. Harry is thought to have not seen Charles in person since he flew over to visit him when the king announced he had cancer last February.

Read it at The Sun

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

9
Jan. 6 Rioters Furious at Kash Patel for His Latest FBI Promotion
BACK STABBER
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.07.25 5:21PM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: Kash Patel, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), arrives to testify during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: Kash Patel, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), arrives to testify during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters—including many who attacked the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 in a desperate bid to overturn the results of the 2020 election—are furious at FBI Director Kash Patel’s decision to promote an agency veteran to lead the Washington Field Office despite his involvement in probing the Capitol riot, Raw Story reported. Steven J. Jensen was the former chief of the F.B.I.’s Domestic Terrorism Operations Section. Trump’s fans, including some of the 1,500 Jan. 6 rioters who were pardoned by the president, took to social media Monday to express their outrage over Patel’s decision. “The anger and depression is hitting hard today,” Richard Barnett, a self-described white nationalist sentenced to 54 months in prison for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection, wrote on X on Monday. Barnett complained that Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino “stabbed us in the back” and “actually promoted one of our tormenters, Steve Jensen, into a position of great power within the FBI.” Kyle Seraphin, a member of the group of former agents who called themselves the “Suspendables” after objecting to the Jan. 6 investigations, called Jensen a “true J6 insurrection believer” and a “January 6th hysteric” on X.

Read it at Raw Story

10
Fired WH Dinner Comedian Gets Second Chance to Roast Trump
ROUND TWO
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.07.25 5:04PM EDT 
Amber Ruffin attends the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 08, 2024 in New York City.
Amber Ruffin attends the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 08, 2024 in New York City. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The comedian who got abruptly fired by the White House Correspondents’ Association for speaking out against President Donald Trump on The Daily Beast Podcast has lined up her next gig. PEN America announced Monday that comedian Amber Ruffin would host its May 15 gala. Clarisse Rosaz Shariyf, the PEN co-interim CEO, said that Ruffin was “truly emblematic of the talented creators who we need on stages and in writers’ rooms during a time of unprecedented censorship in this country.” Ruffin was dropped from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after calling the Trump administration “a bunch of murderers” on an episode of The Daily Beast Podcast. WHCA President Eugene Daniels said in a statement regarding Ruffin’s firing that he wanted to “ensure the focus is not on the politics of division but entirely on awarding our colleagues for their outstanding work.” Ruffin will be stepping into the shoes of her former employer Seth Meyers, who was last year’s PEN gala host. “I lost the gig because I was out here talking s--t,” Ruffin said on her CNN show Have I Got News for You over the weekend. “And I think it’s a good thing that I lost the gig because I was going to show up there and act all the way out.” PEN also announced that Wesleyan University President (and avid Trump critic) Michael Roth will be receiving an award for his “unwavering commitment to defending academic freedom, protecting protest rights, and resisting attempts to silence dissent in higher education.”

Read it at AP

