Anthony Weiner Is Back on the App That Led to His Sex Offender Status: Report
BAD IDEA, CARLOS
Anthony Weiner, the former congressman who burned his political career to the ground with multiple sexting scandals and a subsequent spot on the sex offender registry, has reportedly returned to the encrypted messaging app where he was famously caught sending explicit messages to a teen. Page Six reports that Weiner himself confirmed the news after several users of the Confide app reported receiving notifications that Weiner, also known as Carlos Danger, was back. When asked by Page Six if he had really rejoined the app, Weiner reportedly attached a reminder from Confide about his unread messages and said, “Yeah I got this.” The former New York City mayoral candidate served 15 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in 2017 to transferring obscene material to a minor, a crime for which he also has had to register as a sex offender. His reappearance on the Confide app comes shortly after he told The New York Times he is currently in a 12-step program for sex addiction.