Anthony Weiner Mulls Selling His Fateful Underpants Photo as NFT
‘CASHING IN’
Anthony Weiner, the former congressman turned unemployable convicted sex offender, has come up with a novel way to make some cash. In an interview with The New York Times, Weiner said he’s thinking about selling off the notorious underpants photo that marked the beginning of the end of his career. In May 2011, Weiner accidentally posted a link on his public Twitter profile that led to a picture of his erect penis inside his grey boxer-briefs. He’s now considering selling off that photo—and some other dubious pieces of memorabilia from his past—as nonfungible tokens. “Cashing in would be nice,” he said, adding that the plan would be “to sell my own stuff but also to create a new category that lets people buy and sell political collectibles as a form of political fund-raising and contributing.” Weiner said he’d also like to sell the search warrant for his laptop, and a check that Donald Trump donated to one of his campaigns.