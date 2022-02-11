Anthony Weiner to Co-Host Radio Show With Curtis Sliwa

CHEAT SHEET
Anthony Weiner is ready to expose himself again. In a rubbernecky game of New York City Mad Libs, the congressman-turned-con plans to co-host a new radio show with failed mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa on a station owned by Trumpy supermarket billionaire John Catsimatidis. Weiner—who landed in federal lockup for sexting with a minor after two previous scandals wrecked his political career—claims he is not trying to make a comeback. “I am not going back into public life, I am doing a radio show with a friend of mine,” he told Page Six. He also said he's ready to talk about his past. “A lot of time has passed. I don’t think I would be going on the radio if I didn’t think Curtis or listeners would ask tough questions,” he said.