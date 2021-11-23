Police Officer Convicted of Rape Will Get to Spend His Sentence at Home
GO TO YOUR ROOM
A Maryland police officer who was convicted of raping a woman and assaulting another will get to spend his sentence in the comfort of his own home. According to NBC News, Baltimore County Circuit Judge Keith Truffer suspended 11 years of a 15-year prison term—and ruled that the officer, Anthony Westerman, can serve the remaining four years in home detention. Westerman pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree rape and second-degree assault but was convicted in August. In one case, a woman alleged that Westerman offered her an Uber ride home after she drank too much. She told authorities that she woke up to Westerman raping her at his house. Prosecutors said Westerman had been given a light sentence after a judge found there was no “psychological injury” in one of the cases. Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger told NBC News: “I fear this could cause rape victims to hesitate to report their crimes if they do not feel like they will get justice.” Westerman’s lawyer, Brian Thompson, said his client was “relieved” about the sentence.