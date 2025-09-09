Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Fall is just a few weeks away, and we’re already stocking our closets for the new season, thanks to Anthropologie’s new collection. The retailer recently unveiled its highly anticipated Fall 2025 campaign, "Anthro, Always," starring actress Camila Mendes, and we’re doing our best not to add every single item to our cart.

, polished elegance, bohemian babe or modern chic! The new campaign—styled by Anthropologie’s Head of Styling Kyla Flax—celebrates the dynamic, multidimensional lives of women and how fashion can be a tool for self-expression and empowerment. The collection has something for every style, whether you’re into throwback fashion or bohemian looks.

There are plenty of romantic (and transitional weather-friendly) dresses, go-to accessories, luxe leather goods, and statement coats galore. Shop a few of our favorites below.

Anthropologie.

With its luxe texture and figure-hugging design, this faux leather dress is perfect for any fall date night or a cocktail event.

Anthropologie.

This buttery soft faux leather jacket is giving ’90s grunge vibes with an elevated twist.

Anthropologie.

This silky slip dress was Flax’s favorite look from the campaign, and we totally understand why.

Anthropologie.

Channel your inner old Hollywood starlet in these vintage-inspired hair scarves.

Maeve Printed Hair Scarves, $38

Anthropologie.

Snuggle up in style with this top-rated cropped cardigan. The easy-to-style piece is great for layering over dresses or tops.