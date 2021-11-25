Run, Don't Walk—You Can Get the Infamous Anthropologie Mirror For 30 Percent Off Rght Now

Like so many others, I have been waiting for Anthropologie's viral Gleaming Primrose mirror to go on sale for what feels like a lifetime, and alas, that day is finally here. Anthropologie's Gleaming Primose mirror sale comes to us courtesy of Black Friday, and the discount applies to each size—including the most popular extra-large, 7-inch size.

From now through Sunday, November 28 (or however long supplies last), you can score the coveted Gleaming Primrose mirror for a generous 30 percent off. Anthropologie has sales regularly enough, but the sale almost ~always~ excludes this Instagram-famous Primrose mirror—along with its equally as chic peers, the Cecilia Mirror (also available in various different sizes) and the Peacock Floor Mirror (only available in the 72-inch size).

Anthropologie's fabulous Black Friday sale will technically run through the weekend, but if you want to score this highly-beloved and antique-inspired gilded mirror for $200+ off (the final cost depends on the size you go with, of course), we advise you act fast because, with this rare deal, we're pretty positive that stock is going to sell out fast—last time it only took 18 hours for the two largest sizes to sell out—and they didn't get restocked for months afterward. As someone who missed out on the Primrose Mirror's sale last time, take it from me—just do it.

The Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose mirror is worth the investment—especially when it's 30 percent off. If you don't want to take my word for it, just take a quick glance at the mirror's glowing reviews. Nearly every single reviewer promises you won't regret splurging on this home decor stunner.

