Stasher Bags, Travel Mugs, Bath Caddies, and More to Shop at Anthropologie’s Up-to-25%-Off Home Sale

When it comes to unique, quirky, or one-of-a-kind home goods, Anthropologie knows how to get it done. Right now, they’re taking up to 25% off hundreds of home goods, decor, furniture, rugs, and more. The sale is full of small things you’ll want to add to your bookshelf (maybe even a new bookshelf) and some incredible furniture inspiration.

Stasher Bags, $9.60-$16 (20% off): We’ve talked about how life-changing Stasher storage bags are, and you should pick up a few while they’re a couple of bucks off at Anthropologie. These little silicone bags can be used to store or even cook your food, and they’re dishwasher-safe.

Woven Tacha Rug, $58.50–$748.50 (25% off): This woven rug is the perfect addition to a living room that needs a visual enhancement. The neutral colors help it blend in, but the variance of fabrics and textures give it a punch of interest.

Mabel Side Table, $126 (25% off): Having a side table in your outdoor set-up is a huge advantage when hosting backyard get-togethers. The Mabel Side Table is made from glazed ceramic decorated with floral designs and is weather-resistant.

Mia Vase, $12.80–$46.40 (20% off): Have you ever seen a more perfect, minimalist vase? It’s slightly bulbous, with the tiniest little opening for a small bouquet or bud, and has the most soothing purple pastel hue. Not into purple? It comes in multiple colors and shapes/sizes — all on sale, too.

W&P Porter Ceramic Travel Mug, $20.80 (20% off): We just got done talking about the w&p Porter ceramic mug, and now they’re on sale. Choose from Carbon, Mint, or Rose and give your morning coffee routine a little more flair.

Ashton Floor Lamp, $148.50 (25% off): If you need a sleek, low-profile floor lamp, this one should be it. The small pedestal base means you can fit it behind couches or in corners and the hefty glass shade amps up the style without sacrificing any unique bulbs you choose.

Live Edge Bath Caddy, $111 (25% off): Amp up your bath-taking time with this insanely cool live edge bath caddy. Lay back with a book, a glass of wine, and a couple of hours to spare and turn your bathroom into an at-home spa.

