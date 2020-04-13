Get the Most Out of Your Post-Quarantine Wardrobe With and Extra 50% off at Anthropologie
I try to get dressed every day, but I’m basically relying heavily on jeans and my T-shirt drawer to carry the weight. I’m planning outfits in my head for when I can go outside and socialize. If you’re in the same boat and need some additional outfits to plan, Anthropologie’s extra 50% off sale can help. The entire sale section, from clothing to home goods, is getting an additional markdown, so you can stock up while you’re inside.
Sasha Button-Fly Tapered Trousers: If you need a pair of pants that can take you from the office to dinner, these are it. They’re comfortable and just the right amount of loose to give you a relaxed but polished look.
Hildi Pleated Midi Skirt: This is the kind of skirt that gets you compliments every time you wear it. It goes well with a T-shirt and sandals in the spring or put on a sweater and a pair of boots for a fun fall outfit.
Nikki Peasant Blouse: Easy and breezy, this peasant top is the best thing to pair with some jeans for an easy outfit for brunch. There are so many different colors that it’ll go with basically anything.
Cameri Reusable Paper Bag: The name sounds like an oxymoron, but this bag is made from a washable paper fabric. Store fruits and vegetables and just rinse it out when it’s empty.
Marrakech Quilted Moto Jacket: Throw this jacket over a dress (or even a T-shirt) and you have a perfect weekend look. It’s made from cotton, so it’s comfortable and breathable.
