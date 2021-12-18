Read it at BBC
Nuclear experts are warning that jewelry marketed to protect wearers against 5G is actually radioactive. “Don’t wear it any more,” the Dutch authority for nuclear safety and radiation protection instructed, per the BBC. “Put it away safely and wait for the return instructions.” The “anti-5G” devices, like bracelets and necklaces, supply a demand created by conspiracy theories that claim 5G phone networks are dangerous to human health. The World Health Organization has promised that 5G, like its preceding 3 and 4G, is perfectly safe—no amulets needed. Of the items that the authorities identified as giving off “harmful ionising radiation” are an “Energy Armor” necklace and a children's bracelet called “Magnetix Wellness.”