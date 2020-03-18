Democratic Rep. Dan Lipinski (IL), known for his anti-abortion stance and opposition to Obamacare, lost the Democratic primary in Illinois’ third congressional district on Tuesday night. Marie Newman, a progressive candidate who nearly unseated him in 2018, beat the incumbent Lipinski and two other challengers to win the primary. According to Politico, Lipinski is known for being a conservative Democrat. Particular positions of his, like his vote to defund Planned Parenthood and his opposition to the Affordable Care Act in 2010, clashed with the views of Democrats to the left of him. Newman previously described Lipinski as “no better than many of the Republicans out there.”