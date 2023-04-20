Anti-Abortion Group Calls Trump’s Stance on Bans ‘Morally Indefensible’
BITING THE HAND
Susan B. Anthony List, a powerful player in the anti-abortion movement, all but warned Donald Trump on Thursday that if he wants the group to back him as he runs for president in 2024, he’ll have “to embrace” the idea of a federal 15-week abortion ban. The organization’s statement comes in response to an earlier Washington Post story that quotes a Trump spokesperson as saying he believes abortion “is an issue that should be decided at the State level.” SBA List’s president, Majorie Dannenfelser, condemned this stance as “morally indefensible,” saying in a statement, “Life is a matter of human rights, not states’ rights… The only way to save these children is through federal protections, such as a 15-week federal minimum standard when the unborn child can feel excruciating pain.” She added that the group would “oppose any presidential candidate” who refuses to endorse that minimum standard.