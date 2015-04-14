Anti-Cop Protesters Rock NYC, LA

New York City cracked down on police-brutality protests Tuesday, arresting more than a dozen demonstrators during a march across the Brooklyn Bridge that stopped traffic. Reports of wounded protesters—as well as two police injured in Brooklyn—led to a tense standoff between the groups. Mayor Bill de Blasio called the reports of injured officers “unacceptable” and said “anyone who decides to foolishly engage in such destructive acts can expect a swift arrest and aggressive prosecution.” Meanwhile, Los Angeles police said they arrested 15 protesters while more than 100 demonstrators in San Francisco gathered at a police station and disrupted a meeting at City Hall. In neighboring Oakland, protests poured onto Interstate 880, according to local media.
