ADL Blasts Tucker’s ‘Dangerous Antisemitic Dog Whistle’ on George Soros
‘LOUD AND CLEAR’
The Anti-Defamation League, which has repeatedly called on Fox News to fire Tucker Carlson for peddling white supremacist conspiracy theories, criticized the network on Wednesday for embracing what it deems antisemitic rhetoric centered around George Soros. Promoting his new anti-Soros documentary—which The Forward says “lauds Hungary’s antisemitic regime”—on Tuesday, Carlson echoed antisemitic tropes that Jewish people wish to upend Western civilization, claiming Soros’ goal was “destruction aimed at the West” and aims to make society “more dangerous [and] dirtier.” Noting that the group has always said it’s “totally fair” to criticize Soros’ support of progressive policies and candidates, an ADL spokesperson told The Daily Beast one “can only presume based on Carlson’s track record and his comments” that his new series “will be nothing more than far-right propaganda at best, and at worst a dangerous antisemitic dog whistle sure to be heard loud and clear by a large audience.” The spokesperson added that “casting a Jewish individual as some sort of puppet master”—for which the ADL has called out Fox in the past—has the “effect of mainstreaming antisemitic tropes and giving support to bona fide antisemites.” Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.