ADL Rebukes Whoopi's ‘Dangerous’ Comments on Holocaust
‘RACIST PROPAGANDA’
The Anti-Defamation League called out The View’s star host Whoopi Goldberg on Monday for claiming that there was nothing racial about the Holocaust, calling her remarks a “dangerous” distortion of history. Discussing a Tennessee school board’s controversial ban of award-winning Holocaust graphic novel Maus, Goldberg sparked backlash for her insistence that Adolf Hitler’s “Final Solution” was “not about race”—even though the Holocaust was set in motion over Nazism’s belief in an Aryan “master race.” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to rebuke the Oscar-winning actress. “No @WhoopiGoldberg, the #Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people—who they deemed to be an inferior race,” he tweeted. “They dehumanized them and used this racist propaganda to justify slaughtering 6 million Jews. Holocaust distortion is dangerous. #ENOUGH”.