Ron DeSantis Wanted His Yale Secret Society to Be More Elite: NYT
‘BORED AND DISINTERESTED’
Ron DeSantis has seemingly based his entire political schtick on railing against the societal elites. But according to a new profile from The New York Times that dove into the Florida governor’s time as an Ivy League college student, DeSantis appeared discontented with his status as a member of one of Yale’s secret societies. DeSantis reportedly left his peers with the impression that he would have preferred being invited to a more prestigious secret society than St. Elmo, the one he eventually joined. The group met weekly, the Times wrote, when members delivered speeches about their life stories and upbringings that DeSantis was apparently aloof towards. One student recalled DeSantis rolling his eyes at her when she shared her experience growing up Hispanic in San Antonio’s public school system. “He seemed bored and disinterested,” Christina Sosa Noriega told the Times. “It was like I wasn’t worth listening to. I had the feeling that he assumed that I didn’t deserve to be there.” A spokesperson for DeSantis denied the anecdote’s validity to the Times, calling it “frankly absurd” to suggest that Noriega would remember “such a detail from decades ago.”