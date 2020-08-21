Anti-Elitist Steve Bannon Gets Bagged on a Yacht for Allegedly Scamming the Yokels

If irony is dead, it just got resurrected with the fraud arrest—while aboard a $28 million super-yacht—of self-proclaimed Leninist-populist and anti-elitist Steve Bannon. Seems he used money Trumpists gave to a We Build the Wall fundraising group that promised “All money donated to the campaign goes directly to the wall!!! Not anyone’s pocket” to siphon off at least $1 million into his pockets and those of his partners.

It appears that still another enemy of the globalists has been living in style by scamming the yokels.

Misappropriating funds is the main crime alleged, but as Postal Inspector-in-Charge Phillip R. Bartlett explained, “not only did they lie to donors, they schemed to hide their misappropriation of funds by creating sham invoices and accounts to launder donations and cover up their crimes.” Doesn’t Bannon know that covering up the crime is sometimes as illegal as the crime itself? He must have said to himself, “Trump got away with it when he ran the fraudulent Trump University. I can do it too.”