Anti-Feminist Lawyer Was in California When Rival Was Murdered There

The anti-feminist lawyer suspected of ambushing a federal judge’s family was in California when a rival attorney in the so-called men’s rights movement was gunned down in similar fashion, law enforcement sources told The Daily Beast.

Investigators have been tracing the movements of Roy Den Hollander since he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday morning, hours after he allegedly went to the New Jersey home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas and shot her son and her husband.

In Hollander’s car they found a FedEx package addressed to Salas, as well as papers that mentioned Marc Angelucci, the activist who was murdered a week earlier at his home in Crestline, California. Detectives quickly began looking into Hollander’s travel history.

“We do see him in California on the relevant dates,” one law-enforcement source said Wednesday.

Den Hollander, 72, had once been a member of the National Coalition for Men, the organization where Angelucci volunteered, until he was drummed out.

The two men had filed dueling lawsuits, challenging the military’s male-only draft policy, on opposite coasts. But while Angelucci scored a huge win in his case in February, Den Hollander’s was still pending in New Jersey—in Salas’ courtroom.

In online screeds, Den Hollander made it clear that he blamed Salas for robbing him of a legal victory. Bizarrely, he also referred to her as a “hot Latina” and said he wanted to ask her out on a date—then slammed her as “lazy and incompetent.”

Den Hollander, who was dying of melanoma, reportedly also had a photo of the chief judge of New York State with him, along with several other people—raising the specter of a hit list he was working his way through.

